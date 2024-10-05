Most shops remain shut for PMK’s half-day bandh in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Around 80% of businesses and shops remained closed during the half-a-day bandh on Friday called for by the PMK to urge the state government to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water project in the district. The bandh began at 6 am and continued till 12 pm.

Speaking to media, Pennagaram MLA GK Mani said, “The bandh was peaceful. The Cauvery Surplus water scheme is a must for Dharmapuri, as the district has poor rainfall and there is no place to effectively store water.”

“This year over 160 TMC of Cauvery water drained into the sea. We urge the government to not waste water. If just 2 TMC of water is diverted to Dharmapuri, the district would flourish.” he added.

Speaking about the DMK government’s stand on the project, Mani said, “The state government thinks this scheme is a necessity; the DMK had mentioned it in its election manifesto. Every time we discussed the scheme, everyone including CM MK Stalin has expressed interest. So today’s protest is not to condemn the DMK government, but to urge it to hasten the implementation of the project.”

Members of the PMK and Vanniyar Sangam took out a rally across the municipality. MLA GK Mani and MLA SP Venkateshwaran were about to address the press but were stopped by the police. This led to an argument between the police and the partymen.

DMK supporters did not participate in the strike.