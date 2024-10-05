Three devotees killed as load vehicle collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Three devotees were killed and 11 sustained injuries after the load vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry at Kallamozhi on the Tiruchendur-Kanniyakumari road here on Thursday.

While two of the victims, identified as Perumpadaiyan (20) and Krishnaperumal (25), died on Thursday night, the third person, A Vadivel (17), succumbed to his injuries at Thoothukudi medical college hospital on Friday.

According to sources, the accident took place while the devotees were on their way back after attending a flag hoisting ceremony, organised as part of Dussehra celebrations, at the Kulasekarapattinam Mutharaman temple.

The load vehicle, which carried over 11 youths from Chekkarakudi near Mudivaithanenthal, collided with the lorry, which was carrying a group of devotees to Mutharaman temple in Kallamozhi. All the injured persons were shifted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital, sources said.

A case has been registered against lorry driver Mariappan (38) of Alangulam. Many devotees from various districts gathered at Kulasekarapattinam Mutharaman temple for the flag hoisting ceremony.