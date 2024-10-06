Greater Chennai Corporation charges Rs 79k for dumping debris illegally

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday levied a fine of Rs 79,000 on an individual for illegally dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste in Ward 184 near Perungudi. The corporation also seized the offender’s four-wheeler and registered a police complaint.In a release, the corporation commissioner urged people to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness and adhere to proper solid waste management across the city.

Despite the corporation’s recent efforts to curb illegal dumping by designating specific locations for C&D waste disposal, violations continue. On September 29, the corporation had announced designated sites across its 15 zones for free disposal of C&D waste. However, illegal dumping persists due to what builders cite as a lack of awareness about the designated zones.

“There is a lack of awareness even among builders and demolition service providers about the exact designated dumping locations in each zone,” said a builder from north Chennai, speaking on condition of anonymity. “While the corporation is taking steps to curb illegal dumping, it must also prioritise spreading awareness to ensure compliance. They should not rely solely on the media to disseminate this information.”

To ensure proper monitoring, the corporation has established committees comprising assistant engineers and sanitary inspectors in each of the 15 zones. In addition, 15 patrol vehicles, one per zone, have been deployed. Offenders caught dumping waste illegally will face a fine of Rs 5,000 per tonne of C&D waste.