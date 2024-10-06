Special trains connecting Thoothukudi, Nagercoil to Chennai for puja festival

MADURAI: Southern Railway announced special trains for the upcoming puja festival to clear extra rush of passengers plying from Thoothukudi and Nagercoil to Chennai.

Train No 06178 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Nagercoil Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7 pm on October 9, 2024 (Wednesday) and reach Nagercoil at 10.50 am, on the next day. While returning, Train No 06179 Nagercoil-Dr MGR Chennai Central Festival Special will leave Nagercoil at 7.30 pm on October 10, 2024 (Thursday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.25 am, on the next day.

Train No 06186 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Thoothukudi Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.45 pm on October 8, 2024 (Tuesday) and reach Thoothukudi at 1.50 pm, on the next day. While returning, train no 06187 Thoothukudi-Dr MGR Chennai Central Festival Special will leave Thoothukudi at 4.15 pm on October 9, 2024 (Wednesday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.55 am, on the next day.