Corporation intensifies rain preparedness works in Madurai

MADURAI: As the district has been receiving sporadic rainfall for many days, to address prolonging water logging issues, the corporation has initiated a special drive to clear off garbage clogging open drains and canals across the city.

Officials said that measures towards carrying out patch works and rain preparedness measures to handle upcoming rainy days were being taken. According to the meteorological department, on Sunday 8.30 am, Madurai received an average of 4.9 mm rainfall and in the past week, the district witnessed an average of 29.3 mm rainfall.

The district is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the next couple of days. Sources said that water logging was one of the major issues surfacing in the city during rainy days, especially in low-lying areas including several main roads.

During the recent corporation council meeting, Ward 64 Councillor Solai Raja said, “Canals that run across the city remain poorly maintained, which play a major role in draining rainwater through open drains in extension areas.” He demanded action towards clearing them ahead of the rainy season. Activists alleged that poorly maintained open drains in several areas including Villapuram overflowed on rainy days causing sewage water to mix with rain water and clog roads.

Official sources from the Madurai city corporation said, “In view of monsoon preparedness, the corporation is taking measures to clear off canals, and clogged drains using load vehicles. Motors and sand bags are kept ready to drain low lying areas after rainy days. Other measures are also being taken by the corporation.

In addressing road damages, the corporation is carrying out patch and road works frequently to prevent accidents.” Sources said, following heavy rainfall in the morning hours, large amounts of rain water breached into the Ramanathaswamy temple and logged the ‘praharam’. Temple officials took action towards draining off the water, which took nearly an hour. The devotees were left to walk in the stagnated water.