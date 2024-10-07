Four forge number plate, assault owner of SUV in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: Four people were arrested on Saturday for forging the number plate of their SUV and assaulting the original owner of the registration number when he confronted them.

According to sources, the complainant, S Aiyyappan, was returning home after visiting relatives in Puducherry on Friday. Around 4 pm, while passing through the Sirkazhi Bypass Road, he noticed another SUV of the same colour and registration number. He chased the vehicle and intercepted it near a hotel. When Aiyyappan confronted the passengers about using his vehicle’s number, they assaulted him and fled.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at Sirkazhi police station. On Saturday, during a vehicle check on the bypass road, a team led by inspector S Puyal Balachandran stopped a grey SUV without a visible number plate. Upon inspection, they found the hidden number plate under the driver’s seat.

The passengers were identified as A Manoharan, V Sachidanantham, S Balaguru, and V Madhan Singh. Manoharan had a prior criminal record.