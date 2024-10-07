International forces creating drug demand in Tamil Nadu: Governor R N Ravi

TIRUNELVELI: Expressing concern over the increased usage of drugs among youngsters in Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi said that international forces have been working towards creating demand for drugs in the state, with cartels operating from Tamil Nadu, Pakistan and Dubai. The governor was addressing the Drug-free Tamil Nadu campaign organised by Voice of Tenkasi Foundation in Sankarankovil on Sunday.

Terming synthetic and chemical drugs as the biggest threat faced by Tamil Nadu, significantly affecting high school and college students, Ravi said, “Though we have been focussing on eradicating ganja from the state, now I am more worried about the seizure of hundreds of kilos of synthetic and chemical drugs from various parts of our state. While central agencies have intercepted large amounts of synthetic drugs via land, sea and airports, state agencies have only reported ganja seizures in the last three years, and it is concerning.”

He further warned about international forces working towards creating demand for drugs in Tamil Nadu. “Initially, we were told that Tamil Nadu was a mere transit point for drugs smuggled to Sri Lanka and beyond. But, that’s not the case now. Our state has become a drug-consuming society,” Ravi said.

“In Punjab, drug abuse devastated the youth population, and many youngsters are no longer fit to join the armed forces. We cannot allow the same to happen in Tamil Nadu,” he added.