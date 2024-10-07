Rain disrupts power supply in interior parts of Madurai city

MADURAI: Strong winds and intermittent rains disrupted power supply in the interior parts of Madurai city in the last two days, upsetting the residents of Anna Nagar, K Pudur, Alagar Kovil Main Road, Tallakulam, Mattuthavani, Melur Road, Suriya Nagar, Al Ameen Nagar and others.

According to sources, around half-a-dozen trees got uprooted in Anna Nagar due to strong gales, and these fell over the electric lines along the roadside. As many as four electric poles were severely damaged in the region, along with another one in K Pudur.

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from Tangedco (Madurai city) acknowledged the damage sustained by the power lines due to the winds and said, "Fortunately, the power lines got snapped in the midnight and early hours of Saturday and Sunday, and no casualties were reported.

A team of workers have been deployed to restore power in the rain-hit areas." The official added, "As part of the restoration work, we had to regularise supply, for which, we employed the backfeeding method to offer alternate supply.

This led to interruption of power supply in households, which occurred around four to five times in the wee hours. Besides, we had to use a crane to lift the uprooted trees, and sought the assistance of workers from the city corporation. However, all the restoration works were completed within a few hours."