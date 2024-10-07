Safety system defective on Valparai Ghat Road

COIMBATORE: The sensor-based safety system that alerts vehicles at sharp hairpin bends and the solar-powered blinkers that indicate the correct route when mist covers the roads are dysfunctional on Valparai Ghat Road.

These safety measures which were installed a few years ago to prevent accidents on the Ghat road, have been left unattended. Regular users of these roads especially Valparai residents, alleged that the risk of accidents has increased and demanded the highways department to address this immediately.

In 2021, the State Highways Department installed a sensor-based safety system at the fifth hairpin bend on Valparai Ghat road to alert drivers. It works with solar energy, sensors, and a display board and warns drivers of vehicles coming from both directions when a vehicle passes within five feet of the sensor, it displays a warning message on the board and gives warning blinks on the opposite side of the hairpin bend which alerts the driver coming from the opposite direction.

The Pollachi-Valparai Road, which runs for 64 km, has 40 hairpin bends. It is also narrow in many places and has sharp bends and deep valley sides. Visibility of vehicles coming in the opposite direction at the hairpin bends is less and hence there is a risk of accidents. Hence, this system was installed.

K Vincent, a truck driver from a private estate in Valparai, who transports tea products from Valparai to Pollachi regularly, said, “Though there are many facilities on the hairpin bends like mirrors and caution boards, this sensor-based safety system was welcomed well by the road users as it alerts drivers of approaching vehicles.