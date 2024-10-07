Teachers’ demands to be met after SC verdict: Min Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

PERAMBALUR: All the demands of teachers in Tamil Nadu will be met gradually once the Supreme Court gives its verdict, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Perambalur on Sunday.

The minister was speaking at the 51st annual awards function of the Tamil Nadu Graduate and Post Graduate Teachers Association in Perambalur on Sunday. “Teachers have different demands including those for promotion.

As such demands are pending in the Supreme Court, there has been a delay in their implementation. We hope to get a good verdict in the court on October 15. After this, all their demands will be fulfilled gradually,” Poyyamozhi, who was the chief guest, said.

“To reduce the workload of the teachers, we are deputing separate staff to implement the Educational Management Information System,” Poyyamozhi added.

The minister also assured action to improve the performance of Perambalur district in public examinations. “Perambalur has been ranked 8th this year after having excelled in the public examinations for the past few years. I have advised the authorities that everyone should strive to bring it back to the top in public examinations,” he added.

District Collector Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran and the Teachers Association district president P Sundarapandiyan attended the function.

Elaborating on the court case, sources said promotions to the post of BT assistants (graduates) and headmasters of government high schools have not been effected for three years. The case in this regard is going on in the Supreme Court. The hearing has been scheduled for October 15, sources added.