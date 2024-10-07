Three youth die after bike hits container truck in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: Three youngsters were killed after their bike collided with a container truck in Natham in Dindigul on Sunday morning. According to police, Dinakaran (20), his friends Balaji (19), and Pravin (19) hailing from Ashok Nagar in Natham were first-year students at a private college in Dindigul.

The trio had borrowed a high-speed bike (KTM) from their friend to attend a kabaddi match in Shanarpatti in Dindigul on Sunday morning. While returning from the match along Dindigul-Natham road near Gopalpatti, the two-wheeler, moving at a high speed, collided with the rear-end of a container truck, police said.

The truck was entering the main road from a factory, but Dinakaran, who was riding the motorcycle, was neither able to stop the bike nor reduce the speed and hit the truck. The trio, including Balaji and Pravin who were riding pillion, were immediately thrown off the bike and received severe injuries in their head, neck, chest and shoulders.

While Balaji and Pravin died on the spot, locals informed the police and admitted Dinakaran to Dindigul Medical College Hospital. Dinakaran was admitted to the Intensive Medical Care unit, where he died a few hours later. A case has been registered at Shanarpatti police station. Though Dinakaran possessed a license, all the three didn’t wear helmets. K Raja Kumar (31), driver of the container truck, has been booked, police said.