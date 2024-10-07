Villagers rescue newborn from abandoned house near Chidambaram in TN

CUDDALORE: A newborn girl, who was abandoned behind a house in Pichavaram near Chidambaram, was rescued by the villagers on Sunday. The villagers along with the help of the police admitted the infant to a hospital for treatment.

Residents passing by an abandoned house on Madha Koil Street in Pichavaram heard cries of a baby and discovered the newborn girl lying behind the house. They immediately informed the Chidambaram Annamalai Nagar police.

After the police arrived the place with ambulance service, the baby was taken to Cuddalore District Medical College Hospital in Annamalai Nagar. Following this, the infant was transferred to the District Child Protection Unit in Cuddalore, sources said.

The police have registered a case and are investigating to identify the parents of the child. “We suspect the infant was born three to four hours before she was found. We are inquiring with nearby hospitals for further information,” a police sources added.