Woman arrested for killing husband with brother's help in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: A 33-year-old woman allegedly murdered her husband over a family dispute in Mela Pudur town near Tenkasi on Saturday. The accused, identified as C Maya, and her brother S Manu were arrested by Shengottai police. “The deceased V Chinnadurai of Rameswaram married Maya 14 years ago. The couple had two sons and a daughter.

For the last few years, Chinnadurai was living in Rameswaram for work at a timber mill, and Maya was living at her father's house in Mela Pudur. Over family disputes, Maya was demanding divorce from Chinnadurai, who was refusing it. She invited Chinnadurai home, asking him to sign a loan document,” said sources.

“On Saturday morning, Maya allegedly arrived at her sister-in-law Kala's house in an autorickshaw, carrying Chinnadurai's unconscious body. She claimed that unknown assailants had attacked her husband and left him at her home.

However, Kala grew suspicious upon seeing injuries to his head and inquired why she had not sought medical help," sources added. Chinnadurai was brought-dead to Shengottai government hospital.

Police inspector K S Balamurugan's inquiry revealed that Maya and her brother allegedly killed Chinnadurai over a family dispute. He arrested Maya and Manu, and lodged them in jail after producing the duo at the Judicial magistrate court.