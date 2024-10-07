Written test held for JJB & CWC posts in Tamil Nadu; decision by November

CHENNAI: The state-level selection committee appointed to choose members for Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) and Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) will complete its process and submit recommendations to the state government by November. For the first time, a written test was held for candidates applying for these posts, based on the committee’s suggestion.

The test was conducted to assess knowledge of child welfare laws and candidates’ attitudes towards child rights. However, the test will not be used as an elimination tool this year. All applicants meeting eligibility under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, will proceed to interviews. The committee may decide to use the test as a filtering tool in future selections.

Over 1,100 candidates have applied for positions. Currently, 13 districts need reconstitution of CWCs, with either extended members or nearby district CWC members managing extra duties. Ten more districts also report vacancies. A total of 13 chairpersons and 52 members need to be appointed across the state. As for JJBs, 10 districts require reconstitution, with 15 vacancies in 13 districts.

Previously, appointments were made at district level. But the government amended the TN Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2017, creating a state-level selection committee, chaired by retired Madras HC judge KBK Vasuki. “This is the first time we are doing the appointments at the central level. The interview process will start shortly and recommendations to the government can be expected to be sent in November,” an official said.