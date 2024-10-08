Tidco seeks agency to elevate Tancam's advanced manufacturing operations

CHENNAI: In a bid to enhance the state’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tidco) is seeking operation and maintenance agency to manage Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing (Tancam) operations and contribute to technological advancement of the centre to help it remain at the forefront of innovation and industrial development, according to official sources.

The Rs 212 crore Tancam in partnership with Dassault Systems is one of the three centres of excellence set up by the state in Tidel Park here during June, 2022.

The selected Operation and Maintenance (O&M) agency will be responsible for executing these tasks in alignment with Tancam’s strategic objectives, focusing on operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

These include skill development and training where the agency has to collaborate with Dassault Systems and industry experts to design a training curriculum tailored to industry needs, focusing on emerging technologies such as CAD, PLM, and 3D modelling, sources said.

The skill training activities of the centre align itself to the objectives and vision of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme’s main objective of establishing skill development and guidance programmes for the school students, college students, and youth for a successful career.