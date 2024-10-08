Tidco to finalise knowledge city master plan in November

CHENNAI: Tidco is gearing up to make the state a hub for knowledge and research and development by preparing a master plan for Knowledge City in 860 acres of land in Tiruvallur district, according to the corporation’s managing director Sandeep Nanduri.

Speaking to TNIE, Nanduri said the master plan for the Knowledge City will be almost complete within a month after which the state will decide on the next course of action.

He said real estate consultant CBRE is helping Tidco in preparing the master plan. The knowledge city would bring together universities, knowledge industries and sustainable social living in a single location.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said, “This ambitious project will feature world-class infrastructure and bring together premier Indian and international educational institutions, offering our students global exposure right here in Tamil Nadu. This will prepare our youth for top-tier global jobs, enabling steep socio-economic mobility.”