Wait-listed train tickets help DRI bust Rs 941 crore gold diversion scam in TN

CHENNAI: A curious set of wait-listed railway tickets booked for carriers meant to transport the gold bullion from Chennai to jewellery manufacturers in Kolkata was among the pieces of evidence that helped the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) bust the Rs 941 crore gold diversion scam, according to the investigation reports.

In its reports in September 2024 and January 2023, DRI and Customs say that six Chennai-based jewellers procured duty-free imported gold bars from RBI-nominated agencies like banks for manufacturing gold jewellery meant for export.

However, 90% of the gold was diverted into the black market, while the rest was sent to manufacturers in Kolkata, Mumbai, Rajkot and Chennai to make imitation jewellery.

This was then mis-declared as 22-carat jewellery at Chennai Air Cargo complex and exported to Dubai and Malaysia in connivance with a set of corrupt customs officers. In total, of the 2,507 kg of gold procured, 2,170 kg was diverted, while 337.02 kg was used to manufacture 2,612 kg imitation jewellery which was exported.

DRI says that the jewel exporters, the masterminds of the scam, created fake paper trails to show that all the gold bars were sent to manufacturers. For instance, railway tickets to Kolkata were booked through an IRCTC-authorised agent for carriers who would purportedly transport the gold bars to deliver them to jewellery manufacturers there.