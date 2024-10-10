Delay in water release from Thovalai channel hit paddy yield, rue Kanniyakumari farmers

KANNIYAKUMARI: Stating that delay in repair works on the damaged portion of the Thovalai irrigation channel caused losses in paddy cultivation, farmers sought compensation.

The Thovalai channel, a key channel in the district, starts at Chellanthuruthi near Surulacode and culminates at Jamestown, near Anjugramam.

Due to the breaches on the channel near Thoovachi, caused during rains last year, Rs 1. 4 crore was allotted to permanently repair the flood-damaged area of the channel. The water resources department (WRD) started permanent repair works in May. However, as the works have not been completed, water could not be released from dams through the channel. Water was finally released after two months.

Chenbagaramanputhur Farmers Association president N Rakkisamuthu told TNIE that around 6,500 acres of paddy are irrigated through the Thovalai channel. Farmers with paddy fields under the Thovalai channel’s irrigation had started cultivation early in June, hoping that the repair works would be completed promptly.

However, as the repair work was delayed and the water was released after completion of the work on August 8, 68 days after they began cultivation, they could not provide the required water to the crops. As a result, weeds formed in the fields, resulting in lesser yields.

He noted that considering the lower yield, which could not meet the harvest price, most farmers did not opt for harvest. Instead, they destroyed the crops and began ploughing for the next cultivation season. Rakkisamuthu urged the government to inspect the affected fields and immediately provide compensation to both insured and uninsured farmers.