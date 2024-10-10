Delay in water release from Thovalai channel hit paddy yield, rue Kanniyakumari farmers

KANNIYAKUMARI: Stating that delay in repair works on the damaged portion of the Thovalai irrigation channel caused losses in paddy cultivation, farmers sought compensation.
The Thovalai channel, a key channel in the district, starts at Chellanthuruthi near Surulacode and culminates at Jamestown, near Anjugramam.
Due to the breaches on the channel near Thoovachi, caused during rains last year, Rs 1. 4 crore was allotted to permanently repair the flood-damaged area of the channel. The water resources department (WRD) started permanent repair works in May. However, as the works have not been completed, water could not be released from dams through the channel. Water was finally released after two months.
Chenbagaramanputhur Farmers Association president N Rakkisamuthu told TNIE that around 6,500 acres of paddy are irrigated through the Thovalai channel. Farmers with paddy fields under the Thovalai channel’s irrigation had started cultivation early in June, hoping that the repair works would be completed promptly.
However, as the repair work was delayed and the water was released after completion of the work on August 8, 68 days after they began cultivation, they could not provide the required water to the crops. As a result, weeds formed in the fields, resulting in lesser yields.
He noted that considering the lower yield, which could not meet the harvest price, most farmers did not opt for harvest. Instead, they destroyed the crops and began ploughing for the next cultivation season. Rakkisamuthu urged the government to inspect the affected fields and immediately provide compensation to both insured and uninsured farmers.
M Thangam, a farmer from Kadukkarai said that farmers in the areas faced losses as they failed to get water for the crops.
As the harvested paddy was not mature, mills only provided less than half of the paddy's price, while some mills did not even accept the paddy. She urged the government to provide compensation immediately to help start the next round of cultivation.
M Nagarajan of James Town near Anjugramam said that as the water had not reached the tail-end areas, cultivation was not possible. “Farmers like me depend only on agriculture. We were waiting for water to start paddy cultivation,” he added.
Agriculture department officials said that harvesting was under way in areas irrigated by the Thovalai channel. Once the harvest is complete, the statistics department will provide the report, based on which insurance companies will provide compensation.