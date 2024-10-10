Four of family die in car-tourist van collision near Madathukulam in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Four members of a family, including an 11-year-old boy, died in a collision between a car and tourist van near Madathukulam in Tiruppur district on Tuesday night. Fourteen people were injured.

The deceased were identified as N Thiagarajan, (45), his wife Preethi, (40), their youngest son Jaya Priyan, (11), Thiyagarajan’s mother N Manonmani, (65), of Indra Nagar in Palani in Dindigul district. Police said Thiagarajan along with his family was returning to Palani after visiting his realtive in Thamaraikulam near Kinathukadavu.

On Tuesday, around 10 pm, when the car was on the Udumalaipet-Palani road near Karuppasamy Pudur in Madathukulam, a tourist van from Madurai heading towards Palakkad, with 22 people collided head-on with the car,” police said. Thiagarajan, Preethi and Jaya Priyan died on the spot. Three other people in the car were seriously injured. Twelve people in the van were injured, including M Sivan, the van driver, police added.

The injured were sent to Udumalaipet Government Hospital. Manonmani died in the hospital. Natrayan and Jeeva Priyan were referred to Coimbatore Government Hospital for further treatment. A case has been registered against the driver of the tourist van. He is undergoing treatment at the Udumalaipet Government Hospital, a police officer said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the victim’s family members. In a statement, the CM said, “I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives in the accident. I have ordered to give Rs 2 lakh each from the CM’s Public Relief Fund to those who died in the accident, and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured and undergoing treatment.”