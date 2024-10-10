Immanuel Sekaranar birth anniversary celebrated as government event in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: Marking the centenary celebration of Immanuel Sekeranar, a government event was hosted for the first time in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. At the event, Minister Raja Kannappan said that the DMK will be victorious in 2026 election as well.

Presiding over the event, District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that under the orders of Chief Minister M K Stalin, the birth anniversary of Immanuel Sekarnar was being celebrated as a state festival from this year. A memorial was constructed at Paramakudi at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Minister Raja Kannappan distributed smart ration cards to 276 beneficiaries. Through the department of Adi Dravidar and Backward Welfare, 346 beneficiaries were given free house patta at the rate of Rs 15,000 each at a cost of Rs 51.9 lakh.

While addressing the meeting, the minister said,"The chief minister has initiated various schemes that benefit the people. In terms of Ramanathapuram, the DMK has initiated various development schemes. The chief minister announced the celebrations of the centenary of Immanuel Sekeranar as a state festival, which proves that the DMK is considering the welfare of all people." He pointed out that such attention for poeple will ensure victory in the 2026 election as well.

Minister Kayalvizhi, Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, Ramanathapuram MLA Kadar Batcha Muthuranalingam and other officials were present at the event.