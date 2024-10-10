Portion of platform collapses at Mayiladuthurai railway station, none hurt

MAYILADUTHURAI: Passengers at Mayiladuthurai railway station had a close shave when a portion of a platform collapsed into a pit dug up beside it in the early hours of Wednesday. Southern Railway officials are investigating the incident.

Around 12.45 am on Wednesday, a 30-metre-long stretch of Platform 1 at the station collapsed into the 15-foot-deep pit dug up next to it to lay the foundation for an escalator. It may be noted that development works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are being carried out at the station since August 2023 at a total cost of Rs 20.46 crore.

The mishap occurred minutes after the platform saw passengers boarding the Antyodaya Superfast Express (Train no. 20692) heading to Chennai, sources said. Railway authorities commenced removal of the debris from the pit.