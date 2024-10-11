Nagapattinam farmers cheer as rain spells boost flower yield, prices surge with festival

NAGAPATTINAM: Flower prices have shot up in view of Ayudha pooja which is observed on Friday. Flowers procured from farmers in Vedaranyam are being sold at high prices in markets in the delta districts. Meanwhile, the copious rains in the past few days have also benefited flower growers as they have boosted crop growth.

Brisk flower sales are often reported on Ayudha pooja with floriculturists reaping a slightly higher profit than usual days. Flower growers from Vedaranyam block in Nagapattinam district supply large quantities to places. The block has received good rains over the past three days, cheering farmers.

"The rains have increased the yield of our plants by at least 50%. On the eve of Ayudha pooja, we plucked and gave a kilo to procuring agents while we used to give only a half on non-rainy days. We expect to get double the price on Ayudha pooja," said MR Subramaniyan, a farmer from Adhanur in Vedaranyam block in Nagapattinam district.

In Vedaranyam block, flowers like jasmine (Malligai), sambac jasmine (Mullai) and firecracker flower (Kanakambaram) are cultivated on about 2,000 acres, in villages such as Aadhanur, Karuppambulam, Ayakkaranpulam, Maruthur, Vaimedu, Thambirankudidkadu, Kadinalvayal and Kuravapulam.

Each village has about 500 to 1,000 households that grow flowers. The flowers are usually plucked every day from 4 am to 8 am. Flower collectors come in mini-trucks to collect harvested flowers from houses. The procuring agents supply them to traders in other districts either through middlemen or directly.

The trucks travel to places such as Nagapattinam, Kumbakonam, Mannargudi, Pattukottai, Karaikal and Mayiladuthurai. The flower prices usually soar at the market on festival days, especially on Ayudha pooja. The non-festival rates of Malligai and Mullai are around Rs 250 and Rs 300 per kilogram respectively.

However, on Ayudha Pooja and on its eve, the rates are as high as Rs 800 and Rs 900 per kg, respectively. "The farmers will get about 70% of the market price from procurement, which is the standard rate. The more we produce, the more is our gain. The rains are helping on time," said R Sivaji, a farmer from Karuppambulam in Vedaranyam block.

The flowers are used during Ayudha pooja for various purposes, like worship at temples, commercial establishments, industries, houses, shops, vehicles, boats, boatyards, and farm equipment rental shops. "We are receiving lots of supplies from Vedaranyam ahead of Ayudha pooja. They are being sold at good prices to our customers who buy them for festival purposes," said R Dakshinamurthy, a florist at Nagapattinam.