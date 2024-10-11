Unauthorised street vendors in Tiruchy seek special permits for festival sales

TIRUCHY: A section of unauthorised street vendors in the city have raised a demand for special permits from the corporation at least during festival seasons so that they don't lose out on sales. As the corporation is all set to form the town vending committee (TVC) in November, the vendors fear that the TVC may not permit sales, especially when demand shoots up during festival season.

On Thursday Big Bazaar Street and nearby streets near Gandhi Market were occupied by many vendors with material required for Ayudha pooja. Some of them are unauthorised, i.e., without identity cards issued by the civic body, and they reach the market areas for business only during festival times. Many of them don't know whether they will be able to take up such sales next year.

These unauthorised vendors want the corporation to consider their issue in a humanitarian manner and allot them special permits at least. "I don't have any vendor's identity card. I conduct some sales during the pooja festival, Pongal, and other special occasions. If the corporation and TVC stop the sale by such people, it may affect us.

Many of us fear that after this Deepavali only the authorised vendors may be able to operate on various streets," said Palaniappan, a daily labourer who vends at Gandhi Market. "We request the authorities to consider festival occasions as an exception and permit unauthorised vendors to conduct business during such times.

For instance, many people who sell idols during Vinayaka Chathurthi are not authorised vendors with identity cards issued by the corporation. This may reduce the margin of profit of other authorised vendors. However, we request the upcoming TVC and corporation to consider the matter in a humanitarian manner.

They should consider issuing a single-day vending licence during festival days," said Amutha, a homemaker who was found selling mango tree leaves and other pooja materials. Meanwhile, a senior official said, "The TVC has to take such decisions. Our officials will consider its various aspects. At present, we cannot say anything about giving a single-day vending permit. We can take a decision only after considering the opinion of the TVC."