‘Core engineering will be popular again in three years'

Speaking to reporters, Sitharam said increase of 50% Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) at the national level by 2035 is a huge challenge. The AICTE is focusing on providing skills needed to make students employable and has taken the initiative to ensure this by creating portals for placement, career and internship. He congratulated Tamil Nadu for achieving the 50% of GER in higher education already.

“At present, 4.3 crore children are pursuing higher education at 45,000 colleges and 1,200 universities in the nation. We targeted to touch 50% of GER by 2035 and now 28.3% achieved nationally. With four crore students poised to take up higher education in the next 10 years, new universities and colleges will be required to fulfil higher education demands. We should grow 22% of GER in the next 11 years and it will be a big challenge,” he said.

He urged students to take up digital skills, particularly in AI irrespective of their stream. He awarded degree certificates to 1,235 graduates, out of which 1,099 received their UG degrees and 126 received PG degrees.