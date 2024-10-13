Former bank manager provided loans by creating fake documents for PWD junior assistant, imprisoned

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A Tamil Nadu Industrial Cooperative Bank (TAICO) branch manager, who provided individual loans by creating fake documents, and a junior assistant at the executive engineer office in PWD (Sattur), who availed the loan, were sentenced to five years of imprisonment by a special judge for anti-corruption cases in Srivilliputhur.

According to sources, in 2008, S Ramachandran, the branch manager, created fake documents and provided loans worth Rs 1 lakh to three government employees including, CK Rajan, Junior Assistant at the assistant executive engineer office of the PWD in Sattur, R Tirupathi Venkatachalam, Junior Assistant at the Assistant Executive Engineer Office of the PWD in Rajapalayam and S Thirunavukarasu, Junior Assistant at the Executive Engineer Office of the PWD in Irukkangudi.

Based on the crime, a case was registered against the four under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) in Virudhunagar and an investigation had begun. Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed against the accused in March, 2010. The case was under trial with the chief judicial magistrate/special judge for anti-corruption cases in Srivilliputhur.

"As many as 22 pieces of evidence were interrogated, and 49 documents were analysed," official sources said and added that during trial, the accused Rajan and Tirupathi Venkatachalam passed away.

On Thursday, Breetha, Special Judge of anti-corruption cases found S Ramachandran and Thirunavukarasu guilty of the crime and sentenced them to five years of rigorous imprisonment for each. The judge further fined them Rs 35,000 or an additional imprisonment of six months.