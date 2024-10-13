Two class 10 students score well, get to be HM, deputy HM in TN

COIMBATORE: As per the assurance given by the Government High School Makkinampatti headmaster, two Class 10 students who scored high marks in their quarterly exams got to act as one day headmaster and assistant headmaster in their school on Thursday.

K Harikrishnan, the school headmaster, told TNIE, “To encourage the students in their studies, I had assumed that I would allow the Class 10 students to act as the headmaster and assistant headmaster if they score good marks in their quarterly exams. After evaluating their exam papers, B Gamashri, an English medium student, scored 490 out of 500 and M Kalaiarasan, a Tamil medium student scored 393 out of 500. As per my assurance, they were honoured as the headmaster and assistant headmaster along with the teachers and members of the School Management Committee. They were also given cash prizes.”

The students were welcomed to the school with a band and they sat in the chairs of the headmaster and assistant headmaster respectively. Following that, they also followed the routine works of the headmaster and assistant headmaster such as checking the noon meals, monitoring the students, etc.

The headmaster also said that due to continuous motivation by the teacher, the school got centum results in the last two years.