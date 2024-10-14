Chennai region to get very heavy rain until Oct 17

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until October 17. The rain is expected to hit Chennai and its surrounding districts on Sunday night and intensify on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The centre has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall or extremely heavy rainfall in these districts, and issued an orange alert for October 15 and 16. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated areas of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Wednesday.

Seven places in the state received very heavy rainfall and 21 received heavy rainfall in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. Madurai recorded 16cm rainfall, the highest, while Tirubhuvanam in Sivanganga got 14cm.

On Sunday evening, RMC Chennai additional director general of meteorology S Balachandran said that two weather systems in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are expected to bring rainfall to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

There is a well-marked low pressure over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, and a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Due to the interaction of both weather activities, the rainfall can be high, he said.