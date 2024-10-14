Madras HC tells Tiruchy corporation to take action against building plan violations

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Tiruchy city corporation to take steps against violations in building plan approval in nearly 28 buildings, including prominent jewellery shops and hotel chains, in Tiruchy city. A division bench comprising Justice D Krishnakumar (then acting Chief Justice) and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq gave the direction on a batch of petitions filed in 2015 and 2022, seeking action against the aforesaid violations.

The judges noted that when the matter came up for hearing in November 2018, the court had warned disciplinary action against the then corporation commissioner and local planning authority for their failure to check the said violations. When the matter was taken up for hearing recently, it was informed that some of the building owners submitted applications before the town and country planning authority seeking exemption or revision and that the corporation is awaiting the authority's decision.

Considering this, the judges directed the said building owners to furnish the details of their applications to the corporation within a week. Further directions were issued to the corporation to inspect the properties of building owners who do not furnish details. In case of violations, necessary action should be taken to remove them within three months, directed the court, and disposed of the petitions.