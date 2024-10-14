Tamil Nadu: Sree Madurai panchayat gets a cleanliness award

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru handed over a cheque for Rs 7.5 lakh to Sree Madurai Panchayat President KR Sunil for keeping the panchayat clean under the Swachh Bharat mission, for the 2022-23 period.

Speaking to TNIE, Sunil said that, unlike plains, the houses here are located at a distance from one another and a total of ten sanitary workers have been engaged to collect waste from 2,400 houses. He added that they directly collect plastic and other household waste at Manvayal and Ambalamoola, which are populated residential and commercial areas, and they receive more waste in these two panchayat areas.

A total of 27 villages, including 19 tribal hamlets, are located within nine wards of the panchayat, and the main occupations of the residents here are coconut, tea, coffee, pepper, and areca nut cultivation. Sunil said that the panchayat does not allow people to dump waste in the open. He further said that the waste is cleaned by sanitary workers at the earliest.

“We have decided to use the Rs 7.5 lakh fund we received to set up a readymade public toilet for residents at Man Vayal village to prevent open defecation. This has been on my mind for two years and will be implemented in the coming months,” the panchayat president said. He added that the panchayat is generating less than 100 kg of waste daily and they plan to send the goods to a contractor for processing.