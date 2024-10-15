GoI funds for SC/ST welfare fully spent: Minister M Mathihventhan

CHENNAI: Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister M Mathihventhan on Monday denied the allegations made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on various counts and asserted that the state government has spent the entire funds provided by the centre for SC/ST welfare.

In a statement, Mathihventhan said, “During 2023-24, a sum of Rs 186 crore given under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana and Rs 61 crore given for SCA-Grants in aid by the union government have been fully spent.”

On the allegation about the Tholkudi scheme, he said, “The G.O. has been issued recently. So, irregularities in the funds are totally wrong.”

Mathihventhan also explained that the Amudha Surabhi Scheme was launched to provide quality food to the students staying in hostels and it was introduced in Chennai as a pilot scheme. Students have overwhelmingly welcomed the food provided and cooks already working in hostels have been made night-time wardens. Mathiventhan also said vacancies in TAHDCO would be filled through TNPSC soon.