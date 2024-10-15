Tribals condemn denial to collect forest produce in Dharmapuri, TN

Our main source of income comes from foraging forest produce like honey and tamarind. However, for the past few months, we have been prevented entry into our encampment with a gate and thorn fence. Further, we are prevented from staying in the residence provided to us 33 years ago. So, we have arrived at the district administration office seeking aid.”

R Krishnan, another resident said, “A few years ago, we received housing deeds to the houses in Madame check post. However, not all of us have homes. Hence, we camped with our families in the encampment at Pannapatti. As foragers, we have to stay in the forest to harvest honey or tamarind. However, two years ago, foraging tamarind was also banned.

Despite having the Forest Rights Act to protect us, we are being repeatedly harassed by the forest staff. So, we have come seeking permission to stay in the forest and secure a livelihood. Further, we also want the officials to renovate our damaged houses in the forest and remove all barriers set up in the forest, which hinders our free movement.”

Officials from the district administration, said, “We have arranged a meeting with the district Revenue Officer, who will conduct an inquiry.”