Tribals condemn denial to collect forest produce in Dharmapuri, TN

DHARMAPURI: Around 25 tribal residents from Pannapatti filed a petition with the district administration on Monday condemning the Pennagaram forest officials for preventing them from collecting honey, tamarind, and other forest produce. They also requested the officials to renovate their houses which were constructed 33 years ago.
K Chinnarasu, a resident from that hamlet, said, “Till 1991, we lived in a cave in the forest. Our first piece of clothing was provided to us by the district administration and our homes were constructed by the forest officials. Though we started adapting to the civilised world, our entire life revolves around the forest.
Our main source of income comes from foraging forest produce like honey and tamarind. However, for the past few months, we have been prevented entry into our encampment with a gate and thorn fence. Further, we are prevented from staying in the residence provided to us 33 years ago. So, we have arrived at the district administration office seeking aid.”
R Krishnan, another resident said, “A few years ago, we received housing deeds to the houses in Madame check post. However, not all of us have homes. Hence, we camped with our families in the encampment at Pannapatti. As foragers, we have to stay in the forest to harvest honey or tamarind. However, two years ago, foraging tamarind was also banned.
Despite having the Forest Rights Act to protect us, we are being repeatedly harassed by the forest staff. So, we have come seeking permission to stay in the forest and secure a livelihood. Further, we also want the officials to renovate our damaged houses in the forest and remove all barriers set up in the forest, which hinders our free movement.”
Officials from the district administration, said, “We have arranged a meeting with the district Revenue Officer, who will conduct an inquiry.”