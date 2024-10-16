Parents withdraw students from Dindigul school after teachers force wards to clean classrooms

DINDIGUL: Expressing outrage against the teachers of a Government Middle School at Kothamangalam in Palani for allegedly forcing the students to sweep and clean classrooms, the parents withdrew their wards from the institution on Tuesday.

According to sources, a total of 100 students study in the school located in the suburbs of Palani Town and six teachers are employed in the institution. All the students have been withdrawn following the incident. Speaking to TNIE, Brinda (name changed), a parent, alleged that the teachers of the school behave in a lacklustre manner towards the students.

“For the past few days, water has been entering the classrooms due to heavy rain. However, instead of appointing workers or seeking help from locals, the teachers forced girls to sweep the floors, and boys to clear off the shrubs and unwanted plants growing in the campus,” she said.

On Tuesday, the parent said, "the children found broken liquor bottles and tiles inside the classrooms. They were forced to clean the bottles too."

The incident came to light after some children informed their parents about the happenings.

Kothaimangalam panchayat president K Selvakumar told TNIE that most of the students of the school are from SC community. “Apart from these issues, anti-social elements often use an old school building, located inside the campus, for drinking and ganja smoking. They even enter the classrooms by jumping off the compound walls. After I lodged a complaint, a few of them were arrested,” he added.

Meanwhile, an education department (Dindigul) official said complaints have been lodged with them in connection with the issue. “We will send an official from the Block Education Office to investigate the matter. Based on the outcome, appropriate action will be taken,” the official said.