Tirunelveli farmers' assn to hold stir on Oct 21 demanding water release to Radhapuram canal

TIRUNELVELI: Demanding the release of 150 cusecs of water from the Kodayar irrigation project to the Radhapuram canal as per the government order, members of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association on Tuesday announced to stage a protest on October 21 in Vadakkankulam.

Speaking to media persons, C Rajini, block secretary of the association, pointed out that Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed the release of 150 cusecs of water from Kodayar irrigation project to Radhapuram canal, last month.

"However, the chief minister's order has not been fully implemented. As a result, the water is yet to reach the ponds in the Radhapuram area. Meanwhile, the water level at Pechiparai Dam of the project has reached the flood warning level of 43 ft, and with the significant inflow, 250 cusecs of surplus water is being discharged into the Kodayar River as per a statement by Kanniyakumari Collector R Alagumeena," Rajini said, urging the state government to immediate action in this regard.

Meanwhile, the farmer members also demanded funding for a new project to divert surplus water from the Suchindram Old River, flowing towards the sea, to Radhapuram. "Releasing water into the Radhapuram canal will help alleviate drinking water shortage in 115 villages across 13 panchayats," they said.

Members of the Water Users Association (Radhapuram), Farmers Welfare Association (Radhapuram) and the Tenant Farmers Association are expected to take part in the protest.