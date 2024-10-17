2,000 cusecs of water released from KRP Dam in Krishnagiri, alert issued

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri Collector K Santhi issued a flood alert in Thenpennai due to the release of water from KRP dam in Krishnagiri district.

Revenue officials reported that over 2,000 cusecs of water has been released from the KRP dam and areas around Harur and Pappireddipatti have been alerted.

Over the past few days, there has been an increase in rainfall in the water catchment areas of the Thenpennai river. This has led to an abrupt increase in water inflow levels to the KRP dam. To preserve structural integrity of the dam, over 1,760 cusecs of water is being released from the KRP dam. This water entered into the district at Harur in the late hours of Tuesday. Collector K Santhi immediately issued a flood alert, warning local residents not to approach the Thenpennai basin.

Revenue officials said, “Based on reports from the PWD(WRO) department, inflow levels at Thenpennai has been on the rise from Monday. On Wednesday, over 2,000 cusecs of water was released from the KRP dam.

Taking local rainfall into account, inflow levels could reach around 2,500 cusecs. So as a precaution, we had made announcements in villages bordering Thenpennai, requesting people to stay away from the river. Further fire, police and revenue departments are constantly monitoring the situation here.”

PWD (WRO) officials who commented on the matter said that a flood alert has been issued at Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai districts through which the Thenpennai flows, by respective district administrations.