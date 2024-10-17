Government school students forced to sit in corridor after wall collapses in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Students were forced to sit in the corridor after the wall of a balcony in a classroom collapsed in the Government Primary school in Old Ayakudi in Palani on Tuesday night.



According to sources, there are eight classrooms at the school, of which five are dilapidated. M Raviselvi, a parent, said, "There are more than 200 students studying here. For the past few years, there has been not been proper infrastructure.

Some of the walls are in dilapidated condition. As the wall collapsed, parents and teachers became upset and tried to approach the headmaster, but he was on leave. Hence, children were forced to sit in the corridor." She added that if the approach continues, they will be forced to move schools.

Social Activist K Thiruloganathan said, "Many walls at the school are dilapidated. As this endangers students, parents are worried. The situation was better during the Covid-19 pandemic but it is intolerable now. Despite several protests and complaints to the education department, no action was taken. Hence, we will be staging a protest at Palani soon."

An official from the education department said, "We are aware of the issue and lodged a complaint with the Block Development Officer (Palani), a few months ago. An order was given to demolish the wall and other buildings before the rain. We consulted with the district administration and local revenue authorities. Appropriate action will be taken soon. Besides, an official will reach out to the school and we will be moving all students to the government high school in Ayakudi immediately."