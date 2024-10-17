Probe up 18 per cent, but DVAC ’23-24 tally 2nd lowest in 10 years

CHENNAI: At a time when concerns are being raised against its alleged lethargy in cracking down on corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered an 18% increase in the number of investigations it conducted in 2023-24 over the previous year, official data published on its website on Monday indicates.

The state government’s anti-corruption agency has registered a total of 460 investigations in 2023-24, which is an increase from 389 it recorded in 2022-23. This includes three investigations against All India Service Officers (AISO), which was nil in the previous year.

However, this is still the agency’s second-poorest performance in the last decade, according to its own data. Its worst was in FY23, which was a 29.4% drop from FY22, and its best was in 2016-17 when 801 investigations were registered. The third-lowest was 462 in 2013-14, the data show.

DVAC classifies its investigations into Preliminary Enquiry (PE), Detailed Enquiry (DE), Regular Cases (RC) and Traps.

An RC is a case where the FIR is filed after preliminary investigation and complaints. Traps are cases where corrupt government servants are caught red-handed while taking bribes after which DVAC files an FIR.

The number of RC has increased from 117 to 134 in 2023-2024 over the last year, while in case of Traps, it has gone up from 137 to 155 during the same period.