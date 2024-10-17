Tirunelveli MP demands increase in beedi rollers' pension from meagre Rs 800 to Rs 6,000

TIRUNELVELI: Demanding an increase in the pension amount of beedi workers, Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce submitted a petition with Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday. Pointing out that the retired workers, who had spent over 40 years rolling beedis, are currently receiving a meagre pension of Rs 800, Bruce requested the minister to take steps to hike the amount to Rs 6,000 to support them.

"At present, there are over six lakh beedi workers in my parliamentary constituency, and most of them are concentrated in Alangulam, Palayamkottai, Melapalayam, Mukkudal, Ambasamudram and Kudankulam. A majority of the villages in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts are engaged in beedi rolling, which has led to widespread health issues, particularly due to the nature of their occupation," Bruce said, adding that the retired workers are struggling to sustain their families due to the meagre pension.

He further said, "The workers demand for a pension hike in entirely justifiable. The ministry should act swiftly to raise the pension amount in order to allow these families to live with dignity." It may be noted that several beedi rollers of the two districts also suffer from cancer, and have been seeking alternative employment opportunities.