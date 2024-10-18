Hyundai set to pump Rs 1,500 cr into Tamil Nadu plant

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India is planning to invest around Rs 1,500 crore for revamping and modernising its existing facility at Irungattukottai in Kancheepuram district. The company has submitted a pre-feasibility report in this regard.

Its 538-acre Irungattukottai facility can produce 8.5 lakh cars a year. As per the modernisation plan, the plant size is expected to increase from 5.4 lakh square metres to 7.21 lakh square metres. The expansion is expected to create around 150 additional jobs. The plant currently employs around 18,500 people.

Hyundai Motor clarified that there would not be any additional land area required for the expansion plan. The construction activities are expected to commence after receipt of necessary approvals, the manufacturer said.

Hyundai Motor India presently operates 1,366 sales points and 1,551 service points across the country. It retails hatchbacks, compact, premium and electric SUVs in India. It also ships its products to 88 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific region.