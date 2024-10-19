Drop bypass road project, TN farmers urge union govt

COIMBATORE: Farmers from Kongu Mandala Vivasayigal Pathukappu Kuzhu urged the State and Union governments to drop the Kurumbapalayam-Sathyamangalam Bypass project proposal claiming that it will lead to man-animal conflict.

In a letter sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and the district collector, the association claimed that the proposed bypass would be a direct threat to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

They added, “This proposal which terminates near Bannariamman temple, will increase the traffic towards Dhimbam and Nanjangoud (Karnataka) and that will lead to commuters using the existing ghat road through the reserve forest, which will endanger wildlife as well as the environment. As the existing ghat road from Bannariamman Temple to Nanjangoud via Dhimbam is prohibited for vehicular movement at night.”

“If the project is implemented, a vast area of around 800 acres of fertile irrigated lands will be lost. Since the advent of the Avinashi -Athikadavu project, agricultural activities have spread due to water availability from the project. Instead of this proposed bypass of the existing highway, NH 209 should be improved,” they further said.

Also pointing out that the proposed Karur-Coimbatore Greenfield Highway project is a waste of resources, the association said, “The proposed greenfield project according to the NHAI will reduce the distance between the two destinations by a mere 6 km only. Instead of the proposed project, the existing highway can be improved. It is a travesty to destroy around 2,000 plus acres of land for a mere 6 km reduction.”