Dharmapuri residents urge TN govt to rejuvenate Elakkiampatti, Pidamineri lakes

DHARMAPURI: Residents have urged the district administration to take steps to rejuvenate both the Elakkiampatti and Pidamineri lakes.

Both lakes located in Elakkiampatti panchayat, are key waterbodies crucial for groundwater recharge, especially for the municipality. However, years of neglect have left both lakes severely polluted. Now with erratic climate conditions and frequent droughts in the districts, residents are urging officials to take steps to clean up and protect these lakes.

P Govindhan from Elakkiyamapatti, told TNIE, “The Elakkiyamapatti lake, which is a freshwater source, has now turned into a drainage. There is a vast amount of plastic waste and sewage water being dumped in it and the lakebeds are also severely dilapidated. As water must be conserved, reviving these lakes could potentially improve groundwater recharge.”

He added, “This summer, the panchayat faced a severe drought and taking a toll on groundwater levels. Cleaning up the lake and cutting off drainage supply could help store clean water.”

S Senthilkumar, a resident of Pidamineri, said, “The Pidamineri lake is the most polluted in the district. The wastewater across the district drains here. A few years ago, a cleaning drive was conducted but within weeks it got polluted again. It must be protected even if it does not provide freshwater.”

When TNIE contacted officials from the Dharmapuri Block Development Office (BDO), they said, “Two years ago both these lakes had been renovated and cleaned up. We had cleaned out a lot of plastic and sewage. We will look into the cause of pollution and take necessary action.”