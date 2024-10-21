Dindigul tribals show less interest towards work offered under MGNREGA

DINDIGUL: Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in Dindigul have been citing a number of reasons for their dropping interest towards working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.



According to official records, MGNREGA scheme registrations for 2024-25 has begun, and around 3,08,512 households and 3,67,860 persons have registered. Job cards were issued to 74,442 SC persons and 2,31,397 persons from other communities. However, job cards offered to ST persons were only 337 in number.



B Meena (55), a woman from the Paliyar community said, "We live near the Sirumalai forest and men mostly move inside the forest to collect honey, herbs, sticks and tubers. This has been continuing for several hundred generations. Besides, this job is consistent and offer work throughout the year. However, MGNREGA offers work for 100 days only. Besides, tribals have to travel several kilometres for the allocated work under the scheme. Elderly women stay at home to take care of children and do not prefer work under the scheme."



Tamil Nadu Hill Tribes Association (Dindigul) secretary T Ajay Gosh said, "Several tribal communities come under the category of Scheduled Tribes in the district, such as, Paliyar, Kattu Naicken, and Malai Vedan. While the number of persons under the Paliyar community comes up to 6,000 and are mostly found along Sirumalai and Kodaikanal. They go to the forest for collecting honey, tubers and other materials.

Only a few are deployed as daily wagers and their pay is Rs 300-Rs 350 daily, which is inconsistent income. When it comes to the Kattu Naicken community, they are around 2,000 persons and are mostly found in Nilakottai and Puthupatti. They migrate to other districts and wander as 'oracles' (local astrologers). Another community is Malai Vedan and are found in the Old Batlagundu area, Palani and New Ayakudi. These communities have a lot of other work options. Hence, a poor interest towards the MGNREGA scheme."



Speaking to TNIE, an official from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) said, "We cannot compel anyone from any community. People from all communities show interest in the scheme, mostly due to their poor financial background. The pay offered is only Rs 290 daily, which is still a normal sum for marginalised communities. Hence, we find women and elderly persons showing more interest. Some tribes migrate to urban locations for better jobs, but are still registered under the scheme for work, but avoid receiving job cards or showing interest."