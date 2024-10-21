Heavy rain likely in 13 districts across Tamil Nadu on October 21

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is likely over isolated places in 13 districts across the state on Monday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The districts include Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, and Mayiladuthurai.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain is likely at many places in the state, and heavy rain likely in isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy, Karur, and Karaikal.

While the RMC said that Chennai might receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning, weather bloggers said that no major spells are in store for the city for the next few days. For Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu (KTCC), there are chances of brief occasional spells, especially in the mornings and nights, said weather blogger R Pradeep John.

Cyclone ‘Dana’ forming over the east central Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall on October 24, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, it is unlikely to have an impact on Tamil Nadu, and is expected to bring heavy rainfall along the coasts of Odisha - West Bengal.