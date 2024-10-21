Mud crab season brings good fortune for fishers in Tamil Nadu's Kodiyakarai

NAGAPATTINAM: With the onset of the northeast monsoon, the mud crab (kal nandu) season in Kodiyakarai has kicked off, offering fishers a "balanced" catch that is proving "more profitable" than in previous years. Unlike last year’s "abundant" haul, which drove down prices due to excess supply, this year’s moderate catch has created a higher demand, allowing us to fetch better prices in the market, fishers said.

"We are getting fewer crabs than last year, but the prices are much better," said S Balachandran, a 30-year-old fisher. "Sometimes, moderate catch is more beneficial for us because lesser supply means traders are willing to pay more." Steady demand for mud crabs, particularly the 'extra-large' varieties can fetch as much as Rs 3,000 per kilogram.

Crabs are sold based on size, with categories ranging from small to double extra-large, and prices ranging from Rs 250 and Rs 3,000 per kg. Mud crabs, known for their high protein content and rich nutritional value, are a prized catch during the monsoon season. Fishers venture into the calm waters of the Palk Strait, where mud crabs are found closer to the shore compared to other species.

Setting out before dawn, fishers return with live crabs by noon. The market area in Kodiyakarai has become a bustling hub, with fishers selling their haul to traders who weigh and purchase the crabs based on their size and quality. While the catch also includes species like the Chesapeake blue crab (neelakaal nandu) and the three-spot swimming crab (moondru pulli nandu), mud crabs remain the most sought after.

As this season progresses, fishers are optimistic about their earnings. "Sometimes, we get only one or two mud crabs in our net. However, each of them are valued," said M Gopal (28), another fisher. SM Senthil, a trader from Vadakali, said,

"We usually procure around 60 kg of mud crabs. After procuring, we send them to different places. We also send live crabs to Chennai to be exported to foreign countries like Singapore, where they get sold for thrice the price."