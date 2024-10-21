TN school education dept to select 54 teachers under Kanavu Asiriyar scheme for all-paid France trip

CHENNAI: In a first, the school education department will take 54 teachers, who excelled under the Kanavu Asiriyar scheme, along with a few education officials to France for a week. Of these, 32 are primary school teachers, and 22 are from high and higher secondary schools.

Speaking to the teachers who were selected under the scheme, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that teachers shape the minds of the next generation, and this recognition would inspire them to perform even better.

Under the Kanavu Asiriyar scheme, teachers underwent a series of assessments, including multiple-choice tests, district-level evaluation and tests. These tests covered teaching strategies, subject knowledge, and classroom management, among other areas.

According to the school education department, 16,247 teachers working in government and government-aided schools had applied to take the tests under the scheme.

Of this, 10,305 teachers wrote the initial test and 2,008 progressed to the next level. From this, 992 teachers were chosen and finally 54 teachers were selected, said a release.