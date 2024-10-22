60-year-old fish seller seeks support to build home in Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE: A makeshift hut built using flex banners and plastic sheets has been providing shelter to V Bakkiyam, a fish seller from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Nellikuppam, for the last four decades. The 60-year-old woman has been living on the 1.5 cent land which was given by the government as free patta, along with her two daughters, V Ajanta (42) and V Thenmozhi (35), and two grandchildren.

The family is seeking support from the government to build a proper house, as their meagre earnings are only sufficient for fulfilling their basic needs. “My husband died long ago. My elder daughter’s husband has also passed away, and my younger daughter’s husband left her after marrying another woman. Her children are staying with us,” said Bakkiyam.

While the elder daughter works at a construction site, the younger daughter is a housemaid. “When it rains during the monsoon, my fish-selling business and Ajantha’s work is affected, forcing us to solely depend on Thenmozhi’s income,” Bakkiyam lamented.

Recently, M Rajadeepan, a traffic police officer from Cuddalore, sponsored groceries for the family for a month. He had earlier supported the children’s education with help from Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police R Rajaram.

“My in-laws didn’t want me to stay at their house, but they accepted my two children, who are living with them. I have been staying with my mother since I was 18, after my husband’s death. Our combined income is enough for food and other expenses. There are few people who have been kind enough to have helped me with my sister’s children’s education,” said Ajantha.

The family was unaware of the housing schemes provided by the government. “It would be very helpful if the government or any private individual can help us build this house, even with asbestos sheets, before the arrival of heavy rains,” said Bakkiyam.