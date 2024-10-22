Delimitation makes us wonder whether having fewer kids is good idea, quips CM Stalin

CHENNAI: CHIEF Minister MK Stalin, who presided over a wedding ceremony of 31 couples organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Monday, said in a lighter vein that the delimitation exercise planned by the union government has made people of Tamil Nadu question whether it was wise to have fewer children.

Expressing his wishes to the couples, Stalin said, in the olden days, elders used to wish the newly weds to get 16 types of wealth and prosper while some misunderstand them as 16 children. Stating that the wish offered generally in the present day is to give birth to fewer children and live with prosperity,

Stalin remarked that with the possibility of number of parliamentary constituencies getting reduced due to delimitation exercise (which is based on population), a situation has arisen as to why the people of Tamil Nadu can also not give birth to 16 children.

He underscored the DMK government’s efforts in temple renovation and management and highlighted that true devotees have lauded these initiatives while those who use devotion for political gain are not able to tolerate the good work of the government.

He quoted the famous dialogue from the film ‘Parasakthi’ penned by former chief minister M Karunanidhi, which said, “Our policy is not to oppose temples. Our aim is to ensure that temples do not become the abodes of scoundrels”.