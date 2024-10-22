Tamil Nadu: Nine shifted from shelter after woman attacked

SIVAGANGA: In the wake of a video circulating on social media platforms in which a woman with mental illness is mistreated by the staff at a care home, the district administration on Monday conducted an investigation and shifted nine inmates to other institutions.

As many as 28 patients have been residing in the private home in Panangadi Road in Sivaganga town run by Pushparaj. In the video which has gone viral on social media, a mentally ill inmate can be seen being beaten and scolded by one of the staff Komathi. When questioned, Pushparaj said that the video was taken by an inmate of the home a few months ago. He added that Komathi beat the patient to discipline her.

Senior official from the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons said that the home was inspected by Collector Asha Ajith. After inspection, they found that the institution has only been authorised to accommodate persons with disabilities. Of the total 28 patients in the home, 19 were people with disabilities and nine others fall under other categories (elderly, people with mental illness or speech-impaired). Hence, nine of them were shifted to their respective category homes.

“Concerning the issue of ill-treatment, the department will submit a report to the collector and lodge a complaint with the police. A notice was also issued to the home seeking an explanation,” said the official.