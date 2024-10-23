CCMC starts fixing roads damaged by rain

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has announced that patchwork is being done on roads that were damaged during the recent rain in the city at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, bringing respite to motorists who endured a lot of struggle as pothole-ridden roads were filled with rainwater and turned into death traps.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) claimed to have taken precautionary measures for the monsoon, but residents said it failed miserably to fix potholes. As a result,

The recent heavy rainfall wreaked havoc on the roads. Submerged under rainwater, people struggled to navigate even major thoroughfares, throwing traffic into chaos and posing threat to safety. The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, highways department, and CCMC have been pointing fingers at each other for the poor condition of roads.

“Motorists braved waterlogged roads, some of which were barely visible, causing minor accidents and near-misses. If not addressed, bad roads could lead to fatal accidents,” said T Eashwaramoorthy, a motorist from Thudiyalur.

Social activists and citizen groups said officials must fix the damaged roads before they claim any lives. S Vivin Saravan, a social activist from RS Puram told TNIE, “It is deeply concerning that despite repeated warnings and complaints ahead of rain, nothing was done. Rather than addressing the issue collaboratively, the agencies delayed repairs. Each department shifts responsibility to the other, leaving the public to suffer. It appears the officials will wake up only after a major mishap occurs.”

Many residents voiced their anger through social media, posting images and videos of the conditions they face daily.

Responding at last, the CCMC announced that damaged roads will soon be fixed. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said a total of Rs 2.5 crore has been allotted for the five zones (Rs 50L each) to fix potholes and bad roads. He added that new roads will not be paved and only patchwork will be carried out.

“Our officials have identified damaged portions of roads and patchwork is being carried out in full swing. The patch work is being done using WMM (Wet Mix Macadam) and BT (Bituminous roads) layers.

In places where roads are damaged completely due to UGD and drinking water project works, new roads need to be paved. In those areas, roads will be completely paved after the works are completed,” the commissioner added.