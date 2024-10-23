Erode receives 112 mm rain in 24 hrs, several roads and houses flooded

ERODE: Heavy rain lashed Erode on Tuesday disrupting normal life. Due to the rain, the district administration had also declared holiday for schools.
According to statistics from the district disaster management department, Erode received 112 mm of rain in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning at 8 am. However, the rain continued.
Residents were affected by water logging on main roads and various residential areas. In particular, rainwater entered houses in Nadarmedu. Both the railway tunnels at Vendipalayam were completely flooded leaving vehicles stranded.
Motorists had to travel for several kilometres to pass the railway track.
A car heading towards Solar from Vendipalayam also got stuck in the railway tunnel. However, people rescued the occupants and helped them move the car. Apart from this, Railway Station Road, RKV Road, Gandhiji Road, Nethaji daily vegetable market, Amma canteen in Akhil Medu, and houses in Vairapalayam were also inundated. Suburban areas like Modakurichi and Kavindapadi also received heavy rain.
Due to sufficient water flow, water from the Lower Bhavani Dam was completely stopped from entering irrigational canals, including the Lower Bhavani Project canal, and the Bhavani River.
Officials from the Erode Water Resource Department (WRD) said, “The rain provided the necessary flow for drinking water needs in the Bhavani River. In addition, the rain also provided the water required for irrigated areas. Hence, the water from the dam was completely stopped.”
The water level in the dam was 89.71 feet (21 39 tmcft) against the full level of 105 feet (32.8 tmcft) as of Tuesday. The inflow was 2,600 cusecs.
Officials from the district disaster management said, “The problem arose due to the accumulation of rainwater at four places. Rainwater entered some houses. However, the rainwater issues in all the areas have been fixed and no one was harmed.”