No proper machinery for corrective footwear equipment in JIPMER, says association

PUDUCHERRY: Urging the Lieutenant Governor to address claims of a lack of proper machinery in manufacturing corrective footwear devices at JIPMER, Bangaaru Vaickal Neeraadhara Koottamaippu -- a farmers' association -- has submitted a memorandum to the L-G on Tuesday. The prolonged unavailability of essential equipment has been affecting orthotic patients, it said.

The institution has been grappling with a significant backlog in providing corrective footwear such as Ankle-Foot Orthosis (AFO) and PTB (Patellar Tendon Bearing) casting. Patients have allegedly been waiting for months due to the hospital's failure to procure necessary machinery.

AFO is a commonly used device that stabilises and aligns the ankle and foot, and assists walking. AFOs can help with conditions such as arthritis, ankle and foot deformities, fractures, and weakness in the ankle muscles. PTB cast is a custom-moulded plastic brace that reduces the amount of weight on the foot and ankle. PTB casts are used to treat conditions that require reducing pressure on the foot, such as ulcers, fractures, and severe ankle injuries.

The president of the association, V Chandrasekhar, decried the hospital's repeated claim that the tendering process is "in the pipeline," yet no progress has been made in nearly a year.

Further, he raised concerns over staffing shortages at the JIPMER, leading to long delays and inadequate care for patients. He sought the L-G's intervention to ensure the backlog is cleared as soon as possible.

JIPMER denies allegations

Speaking to TNIE, the hospital's Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Department head called the allegations "incorrect" and that all the patients are being provided regularly orthosis and prosthesis. Occasionally, a machine may be out of order for sometime, but backup systems are available. So the patients are being regularly provided prostheses and other appliances, the institution added.